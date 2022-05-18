Moscow: A retired colonel from Russia shattered the narrative of Russian state media of Putin’s glorious war in Ukraine with his assessment of the situation on the frontlines and world stage.

The former air defence commander, Mikhail Khodarenok on Russia’s most-watched talk shows warned that the war is going badly and might get worse.

He said that soon a million soldiers trained by the west, equipped with modern weapons will be deployed by Ukraine.

He claimed that these soldiers will fight or die for Ukraine against Russia.

He added, “We are in full geopolitical isolation, and that, however much we would hate to admit this, virtually the entire world is against us. And it’s that situation that we need to get out of.”

Before he came up with these comments, a massive number of Russians were only being spoon-fed a narrative of their military’s prowess and Ukraine’s weakness.

He said that rumours of a moral and psychological breakdown in the Ukrainian armed forces which are allegedly on the verge of some kind of crisis in morale are ‘to put it mildly, is false’.

“The situation… is that the Ukrainian armed forces are able to arm a million people,” he added, who will be equipped with western weapons and trained how to use them by armies that are part of NATO. “So a million armed Ukrainian soldiers needs to be viewed as a reality of the very near future,” he said.

He added “A desire to protect one’s homeland, in the sense that it exists in Ukraine, it really does exist there, they intend to fight to the last man. Ultimately victory on the battlefield is determined by a high level of morale among personnel, which sheds blood for the ideas which it’s prepared to fight for.”

