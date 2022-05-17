Mangaldai: The Darrang Police arrested a headmaster of a government primary school on charges of outraging the modesty of a minor girl student at Kharupetia in the Darrang district.

The accused teacher has been identified as Dost Mohammed Safi, a resident of Magurmari Char.

He is the headmaster of No. 2 Magurmari Uttarpar Pubchuba Primary School.

He has also been accused of violating several government rules and reportedly running a private academic institution area of Kharupetia with a hostel facility for both boys and girls. This institution is alleged of being run without proper permission and documentation.

The headmaster allegedly entered the girls’ hostel on Monday night where he molested a minor.

The victim girl immediately informed her parents, and several people assembled before the girls’ hostel.

They even thrashed the headmaster based on the allegations by the girl. A police team from Kharupetia Police Station rescued the accused teacher from the angry mob.

He was then arrested in connection with Kharupetia PS case No. 117/22 under section 342/376/511/294/506 of the Indian Penal Code read with section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.