Guwahati: As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, videos of Ukrainian farmers on tractors stealing Russian tanks and armoured personnel carriers have gone viral on social media.

Various interesting videos seem to be flooded on social media including a man removing a landmine all by himself without waiting for the bomb disposal squad.

Johnny Mercer, a British Conservative politician and Member of Parliament for Plymouth Moor View shared one such video on his official Twitter handle.

Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today ? pic.twitter.com/exutLiJc5v — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) February 27, 2022

Sharing the video, he wrote, “No expert, but the invasion doesn’t seem to be going particularly well. Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today.”

The mere 7-second video has received more than 4.6 million views till Tuesday afternoon.

Many countries slammed Russia for launching the attack on Ukraine and even announced sanctions.

But President Vladimir Putin continued with the invasion.

Putin had demanded Ukraine to be not made a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) before proceeding with the invasion on Ukraine.

Putin had also demanded that eastern European countries must be demilitarised.