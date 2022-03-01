Kyiv: All Indian nationals who are still in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv have been asked to leave the capital urgently by any means.

An advisory by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine stated, “All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available.”

The embassy had asked Indians to go to the railway stations in Kyiv for evacuation through special trains arranged by Ukraine.

The trains would take the people to the western region.

The advisory added, “We sincerely request all Indian nationals/students to remain calm, peaceful and united. A large crowd can be expected at the railway stations, therefore, it is advised that all Indian students remain patient, composed and especially not to exhibit aggressive behaviour while at the railway station.”

The embassy further asked the people to leave the capital without forgetting to carry their passport, sufficient cash, “good and proper clothing”.

The students who are still stranded in the capital have been asked to be prepared as well as expect delays or cancellation of trains.

They have been also asked to be prepared to wait in long queues.

Indians are being evacuated from Hungary, Poland,

Indian students are being moved to Hungary, Poland, Romania, and the Slovak Republic.