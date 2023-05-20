New Delhi: The United States has announced that it will allow its Western allies to supply Ukraine with advanced fighter jets, including American-made F-16.

The move is a major boost for Kyiv, which has been pleading for more sophisticated air power to help it defend against Russia’s invasion.

During the G7 summit in Japan, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan revealed that President Joe Biden had informed his counterparts about the decision.

Sullivan further stated that US troops will also be involved in training Ukrainian pilots to operate the newly acquired jets.

Also Read: WATCH viral video | Ukraine MP punches Russian official in Turkey, know why here

Ukraine has persistently expressed its desire for advanced fighter jets, and President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed this move as a “historic decision.”

The US is legally required to approve the re-export of equipment purchased by allies, and this decision will pave the way for other nations to supply their existing stocks of F-16s to Ukraine.

Addressing reporters in Hiroshima, Sullivan emphasized the collective efforts of the US, its allies, and partners in equipping Ukraine with the necessary systems, weaponry, and training for offensive operations this spring and summer.

Also Read: Assam | Junmoni Rabha death mystery: Four police officials “closed” to HQ

He assured that the promises made have been fulfilled and discussions have now shifted to enhancing the Ukrainian air force as part of the long-term commitment to Ukraine’s self-defence.

While the US had initially shown scepticism regarding the provision of modern fighter jets to Ukraine in the near term, this change in policy signifies a new phase in the conflict.

Military officials have questioned the potential impact of Western-supplied fighter jets on the overall conflict dynamics, considering Russia’s struggle to attain air superiority and the substantial presence of ground-based air defence systems.