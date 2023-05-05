ANKARA: A video has gone viral on the social media, where it can be seen that an MP from Ukraine beating a Russian official black and blue.

In the video, it can be seen that Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovskyi punched a Russian official at a conference in Ankara, Turkey.

Marikovskyi beat the Russian representative after he snagged the Ukrainian flag from the hands of the Ukraine MP during a conference.

Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovski unfurled the national flag behind Olga Timofeeva, a member of the Russian delegation who was being interviewed.

In the video that has since gone viral, one can see a Russian official Valery Stavitsky then rushing towards the MP, and snatching the Ukrainian flag from him.

Marikovskyi retaliated by pushing and punching the representative in the face to reclaim the flag.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO:

The incident took place on Thursday (May 4) during the 61st general assembly of the parliamentary assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).

Countries of the Black Sea region gathered to discuss ways to develop multilateral and bilateral ties on the economic, technological, and social fronts at the conference.

Tensions between the Ukraine and Russia are at an all-time high after the Kremlin citadel was under attack by drones that Russia alleges was Ukraine’s job under the orders of the US.

However, both the United States and Ukraine have denied any involvement in the drone attack on Kremlin citadel.