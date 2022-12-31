Seoul: South Korea said that North Korea fired at least one “unspecified ballistic missile” on Saturday.

The claim came just days after five of Pyongyang’s drones flew across the shared border and into the South’s airspace.

It may be mentioned that North and South Korea over the past year has seen a rise in military tensions.

The major reason was the unprecedented blitz of weapons tests by North Korea.

As per reports, North Korea also launched its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile ever last month.

“North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into (the) East Sea,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Earlier in November North Korea reportedly fired at least 10 missiles with one landing close to South Korea’s waters.

The incident was termed as ‘effectively a territorial invasion’ by President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Following the incident, South Korea issued an air raid warning for Ulleungdo on national television. The authorities also told residents to “evacuate to the nearest underground shelter”.

Reports stated that of the missiles, one short-range ballistic missile crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between the two countries.

This prompted a rare warning for residents on the island of Ulleungdo to seek shelter in bunkers.

This according to the South Korean military was the first time since the “peninsula was divided” at the end of the Korean War hostilities in 1953.

A statement read, “(Yoon) pointed out today that North Korea’s provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile that crossed the Northern Limit Line for the first time since the division.”

The missile that landed closest to South Korea was just 57 kilometres east of the South Korean mainland.