Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly said that his country will use nuclear weapons against the “threats” it has.

State news agency KCNA reported this on Saturday just after a day Pyongyang fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The report added that Kim Jong Un had overseen the missile launch in person.

Also Read: Assam: Timely action by police helps e-fraud victim get back looted Rs 20 lakh

He also said that Pyongyang “will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation.”

It may be mentioned that earlier on Friday, the country had test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Also Read: India’s first private rocket, Vikram-S launched successfully

The missile as per Japanese officials had sufficient range to reach the mainland of US. The missile had landed just 200km off Japan.

The missile launches by North Korea is reported to be a warning of “fiercer military responses” to the US boosting its regional security presence.