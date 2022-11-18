Guwahati: The first-ever private Rocket from India was launched on Friday making it a huge success in the sector.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made history today by launching successfully India’s maiden private Vikram-suborbital (VKS) rocket.

The rocket will be on a sub-orbital mission, Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace said.

The mission is named ‘Prarambh’ (the beginning) and with payloads of two Indian and one foreign customer.

The rocket was launched from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s launchpad at Sriharikota.

With the launch, Skyroot Aerospace has become the first Indian company to launch its own rocket into space.

The series Vikram is named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, founder of the Indian Space Program.

It is a series of modular Space launch vehicles especially crafted for the small satellite market.

“More than 20,000 small satellites are estimated to be launched in the coming decade, and the Vikram series is designed to enable this through unprecedented mass producibility and affordability”, the company’s website said.

Soon after the successful launch Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said, “Congratulations India! A new beginning in India’s Space journey!”

ISRO said, “Mission Prarambh is successfully accomplished”, while Skyroot Aerospace said, “Vikram-S makes history as the first private rocket of India to grace the skies.”