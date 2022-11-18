New Delhi: Another person has been arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner in Sarita Vihar of Southeast Delhi.

The accused who is 30 years old killed his live-in partner and then left her body locked up at their home.

The dead body was found on November 11.

Also Read: Assam: 13 Left-wing extremists lay down arms

The accused was identified as Rahul Lal fled after killing her and took the woman’s infant daughter with him.

The woman was identified as Gulshana and she was strangled with a cloth.

The accused had been missing since November 10 with the baby.

His family after being questioned by the police said that Rahul and Gulshana lived together with her daughter from a previous marriage.

The police had put Rahul’s phone under technical surveillance after he went into hiding.

However, on Wednesday, the police traced Rahul trying to escape Delhi through a jungle.

He was immediately arrested and during questioning, he said the reason behind the murder.

Also Read: Based on FIR by student’s father, Assam police detains Madrassa headmaster & teacher for imparting ‘jihadi’ lessons

He claimed that he had suspected Gulshana of cheating on him but on the night of the incident, they had a fight over some money. This led to the argument being linked to the cheating issue.

The fight then led to him strangling her.

After she died, he fled with the baby. The baby was later found at the grandmother’s house.