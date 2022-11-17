SILCHAR: The police in Assam have detained a headmaster and a teacher of a Madrassa in Cachar district of the state for allegedly imparting imparting ‘jihadi’ lessons to students.

The police in Cachar district of Assam have detained the headmaster of the madrasa – Abul Hussain and assistant teacher – Dilbar Hussain in connection with the case.

Detention of the duo by the Assam police was based on a complaint filed by the father of a student of the madrassa.

The FIR alleged that ‘jihadi’ lessons were imparted in the madrassa in Cachar district of Assam.

According to reports, the FIR alleged that religious discussions were held in the madrassa in an attempt to allegedly radicalise students and incite violence.

However, the madrassa authorities have denied the allegations.

Further investigation into the case is underway.