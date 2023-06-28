New Delhi: With Ukraine in its ongoing conflict against Russia, the United States has announced a new military package worth up to $500 million for Kyiv.

The Pentagon confirmed the decision on Tuesday, emphasizing its commitment to supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression.

The comprehensive military package includes the provision of ground vehicles such as Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armoured personnel carriers.

Additionally, munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) will be supplied.

The Pentagon underscored that these resources are vital in bolstering Ukraine’s counteroffensive capabilities and enhancing its air defences.

Expressing his gratitude, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to Twitter to acknowledge the support, stating, “I am sincerely grateful for another $500 million defence assistance package. Additional Bradley and Stryker armoured vehicles, ammunition for HIMARS, Patriots, and Stingers will add even more power.”

In response to the announcement, Russia’s embassy in the United States conveyed its disapproval through its Telegram messaging app.

It claimed that the aid only reaffirms Washington’s unwavering determination to inflict a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation.

The $500 million military package for Ukraine is being funded through the use of the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA). This authority allows the President to transfer articles and services from the United States’ existing inventory without requiring congressional approval during emergency situations. The equipment and resources will be sourced from US excess inventory.

The new military package demonstrates the continued commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s defence and its firm stance against Russia’s ongoing aggression.