Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Kyiv’s ambassador to Germany as well as India on Saturday.

Not just these two, other top foreign envoys were also sacked, the presidential website said.

There were no official reasons announced for the move but the president announced the sacking of Ukraine’s ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary.

Also Read: Assam: Man accused of murder burnt alive in Nagaon by public

While there were dismissed, there was no clearance as to why they were removed or if they will be given any other responsibilities.

As per reports, Kyiv’s relations with Germany, which is heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies and also Europe’s biggest economy, has been a particularly sensitive matter.

Also Read: Assam floods: 6.27 lakh still affected, situation improves

It may be mentioned that the situation between Ukraine and Russia is still tense.

Both these countries have been in an ongoing war and many lives have been lost since then on both sides.