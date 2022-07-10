Guwahati: Flood situation in Assam seems to have improved as only 15 districts in the state and 6.27 lakh people remain affected.

As per the latest reports, Assam has 6,27,874 lakh people who remain affected across the state.

The overall death toll has remained at 190 while no river was flowing above the danger mark in the state till Saturday.

The affected districts are Bajali, Cachar, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tamulpur.

The reports state that 27 revenue circles and 506 villages continue to remain impacted.

The reports further added that 50,167 people have taken shelter in 141 relief camps, while 11 relief distribution centres are still operational.