Guwahati: A man in Nagaon’s Lalung gaon was burnt alive by a mob following a “kangaroo court” verdict.

As per police sources, the person was burnt alive by the mob consisting of the villagers of the Lalung gaon area under Samaguri Police Station’s jurisdiction.

The deceased was identified as Ranjit Bordoloi who was a co-accused in the murder of a woman in the village recently.

As per sources, a few days ago, a newly-wed bride was suspected to have died after drowning in a nearby pond in the village. The dead body of the woman was later cremated by the villagers without informing the police or without any investigation.

However, after a few days, a woman in the locality claimed that she was involved in killing Sabita Pator.

The villagers claim the woman involved in the murder of being involved in witchcraft and due to this, they arrange a Kangaroo court.

During the hearing, the woman named Ranjit Bordoloi and later was brought to the “court” for further hearing.

After Bordoloi confessed to killing her, as per the locals, they first assaulted him and then set his body on fire.

A police source said that he was buried with 90 per cent burns which indicated that he might have been buried while he was still alive.

While speaking to the media, a woman from the village claimed that they did not think of informing the police as he had already confessed to the crime.

The police have detained a few villagers and have initiated an investigation.