Guwahati: Congress MLA Kamalaksha Dey Purkayastha accusing AIUDF chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal of hurting Hindu sentiments and feelings with controversial remarks related to beef has filed a police complaint against him.

It may be mentioned that Ajmal who also happens to be Assam State Jamiat Ulama chief, reportedly claimed that Purkayastha had consumed beef secretly.

Following this, Purkayastha filed a case under Sections 153 (giving provocation with conducing to public mischief), and 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the IPC. The complaint was lodged at the Karimganj Sadar police station.

Purkayastha has alleged that Badruddin Ajmal was trying to create a communal clash through such remarks in the state.

The FIR read, “Cows are worshipped in Hinduism. In Hinduism, eating beef is considered a sin. Badruddin Ajmal has hurt the sentiments of the entire Hindu community by saying this. Such remarks by MP Ajmal could provoke and destroy communal harmony. Such a persuasive statement by the leader of a political party can lead to communal riots.”

“India is home to individuals from many different communities, ethnic groups, and religions. The Sanatan faith, which worships the cow as a holy symbol, is practised by the majority of Indians. Hindus believe cow as a mother,” Ajmal earlier said.

Also, Islam says not to hurt any animals, added the Dhubri Lok Sabha MP.

However, although the topic was not discussed on any platform after the appeal was made by Ajmal, various clashing views and discussions were carried out on social media by all sections of the state. This led to colliding views among the masses.