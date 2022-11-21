Kyiv: As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, a Ukrainian teenager reportedly created a drone that has the capability of locating landmines.

As per reports, the teenager has been identified as 17-year-old Igor Klymenko from Kyiv.

He was forced to flee his home with his family during the ongoing war and had to take shelter in a basement.

However, during the time of hiding, he utilized it to develop a past project that he was engaged with. He developed a drone prototype that was able to detect unexploded land mines remotely and then send their exact coordinates to the user.

Speaking to Metro, Igor said, ”My favourite subjects had always been maths and science, and I had long dreamed of inventing something that could help the world. I decided to pour all my energy into building a landmine-detecting device to help protect not just my fellow Ukrainians, but all victims of war.”

The 17-year-old had started researching the drone when he was just nine years old.

That was in 2014 when Russian troops began their invasion and occupation of Crimea.

He added, ”I soon realised that a flying drone would present a major advantage in not setting off mines, and could be adapted to work for both anti-personnel landmines, which detonate when a person steps on them, and anti-vehicle landmines, which can be triggered remotely, or by pressure on the road from cars or tanks.”

He further said, “I drew the designs while closely consulting with my teachers and scientists I spoke to from all over the world. I am now working to build a minimum viable product so that the device can be tested in the real world, and put to use to help free Ukraine and the world of landmines.”

As of now, Igor is working with investors and various organisations for getting the invention ready so that it can help Ukraine.

He has managed to move to Canada to pursue computer sciences at the University of Alberta.

He is also pursuing an online degree in robotics from the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.