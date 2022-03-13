As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its eighteenth day, the invading Russian forces have expanded their offensive towards eastern Ukraine.

On Sunday morning, Russian missiles hit a military facility near Liviv city.

Russian forces fired at least eight missiles at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security (ICPS) military training base in Lviv Oblast early on March 13, Lviv regional administration informed.

Russian troops launched multiple air raids on a military training ground outside Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland, Maxim Kozitsky – head of the Lviv regional administration – said.

Governor of Ukraine’s Lviv said that nine people were killed and 57 others were wounded in the airstrike on the military facility.

The city of city is located near the Polish border and has emerged as a refuge for people fleeing fighting in the eastern Ukraine.

Lviv has been an important transit point for supplies entering the country.

russia has attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping&Security near Lviv.Foreign instructors work here.Information about the victims is being clarified.This is new terrorist attack on peace&security near the EU-NATO border.Action must be taken to stop this.Close the sky! — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) March 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Russian forces also hit the Ivano-Frankivsk airbase early on Sunday, according to the city’s mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv.

Martsinkiv reported that the airport was the target of Russian attacks for the second day in row.

He urged those who live close to the airport to relocate.

On the other hand, Russian forces have been advancing closer to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv from the north, west and northeast.

Russian attacks also destroy an airport in the town of Vasylkiv, south of the Kyiv city.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak says Kyiv is already effectively “under siege” as the army and volunteers prepare to defend the city.