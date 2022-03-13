Morgues in Belarus have been filled up with bodies of deceased Russian soldiers.

The morgues in Belarusian cities of Mozyr, Homel and Naroulia are reportedly running full.

This is what locals in these Belarusian cities claimed.

According to locals who spoke to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) said that Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine are being brought by truck to the morgues.

The residents in Belarus further informed that the bodies of Russian soldiers are being sent back to Russia by train or plane from these morgues.

According to Ukrainian armed forces, over 12,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives since the invasion of Ukraine was launched by Russia fifteen days back.

Meanwhile, as per latest ground reports, Russian forces are preparing to launch a massive offensive to capture the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

“Russia is likely seeking to reset and re-posture its forces for renewed offensive activity in the coming days,” British defence ministry said.

It added: “This will probably include operations against the capital, Kyiv.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 500-600 Russian soldiers have also been captured by the Ukrainian forces.

Zelensky said he can’t give an exact number of Russian prisoners of war due to the rapidly changing numbers.

Zelensky added that 1300 Ukrainian soldiers laid down their lives in defending their country against Russia.

This is the first time Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned Ukraine’s estimated military casualties.