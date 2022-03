The youth from south Indian state of Tamil Nadu – Sainikhesh Ravichandran – who picked up arms for Ukraine against Russia, is reportedly “willing to return home”.

He is willing to return home, said father of Sainikhesh.

Notably, Sainikhesh had initially refused to return home.

The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth was earlier rejected by the Indian Army at least twice.

Sainikhesh Ravichandran hails from Subramaniyampalayam in Coimbatore of south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Sainikhesh is a student of aerospace engineering at Kharkiv National University in eastern Ukraine.

Family members of Sainikhesh had expressed shock at knowing that he took up arms for Ukraine against Russia.

Sainikhesh is currently serving the Ukrainian military by being part of the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit.