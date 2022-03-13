A day after India admitted “accidental firing” of a missile that landed in Pakistani territory, Pakistan demanded a “joint probe” into the incident.

Notably, India has already ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

However, Pakistan has asserted that an internal court of inquiry was not enough.

“The whole incident indicates many loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in Indian handling of strategic weapons,” Pakistan foreign ministry said.

It added: “Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory. Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident.”

Also read: Indian youth, who picked up arms for Ukraine against Russia, ‘willing to return home’

Pakistan also listed some “fundamental questions” for the Indian government:

“1. India must explain the measures and procedures in place to prevent accidental missile launches and the particular circumstances of this incident.

2. India needs to clearly explain the type and specifications of the missile that fell in Pakistani territory.

3. India also needs to explain the flight path/ trajectory of the accidentally launched missile and how it ultimately turned and entered into Pakistan?

4. Was the missile equipped with self-destruct mechanism? Why did it fail to actualise?

5. Are Indian missiles kept primed for launch even under routine maintenance?

6. Why did India fail to immediately inform Pakistan about the accidental launch of the missile and waited to acknowledge it till after Pakistan announced the incident and sought clarification?

7. Given the profound level of incompetence, India needs to explain if the missile was indeed handled by its armed forces or some rogue elements?”

Also read: World’s deadliest sniper, ‘Wali’ joins Ukraine to fight against Russia

Earlier on Friday, India admitted and regretted an “accidental firing” of a missile from a military base that landed in Pakistan.

The “accidental firing” of the Indian missile took place on Wednesday (March 9).

On Thursday (March 10), the Pakistani Army had stated that an Indian projectile caused damage after falling in Mian Channu in Pakistan.

“On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile,” India’s defence ministry said.

“The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry,” the defence ministry said.

It added: “It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident.”

According to reports, the missile that got fired ‘accidentally’ was a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.