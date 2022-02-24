Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the unfolding Ukraine war crisis.

PM Narendra Modi is expected to appeal for restraint from Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russian forces are on a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine.

Besides, PM Modi is also expected to raise the issue of safety and security of Indian students and nations, who are left stranded in invasion-hit Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister is scheduled to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly,” India’s foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla said.

He added: “It would be difficult to guess in advance the nature of the conversation between Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversations will be around the situation in Ukraine.”

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine ‘pleaded’ for India’s support, as Russia launched a “full-scale invasion” of the country.

“We are pleading for India’s support. In case of aggression of totalitarian regime against democratic state, India should fully assume its global role,” Ambassador of Ukraine to India said.

He added: “I don’t know how many world leaders Putin may listen, to but status of Modi ji makes me hopeful that in case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over.”

“We are expecting for much more favourable attitude of the Indian government,” said Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India.

Notably, Russian ground forces, on Thursday morning, ‘invaded’ Ukraine from several directions just minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced launch of a major “military operation”.