The Indian embassy in Ukraine capital Kyiv, has started to make “alternate arrangements” for evacuation of Indian nationals after the Ukrainian government closed its airspace.

The Ukranian government closed its airspace following announcement of a full-scale invasion of the country by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In view of closure of Ukrainian air space, schedule of special flights stands cancelled. Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals. Embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalized, so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country,” the Indian embassy at Kyiv stated.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals in the country to stay in their familiar locations.

“Those who are in transit, please return to your familiar places of habitation,” the embassy said.

“Please carry your passports and necessary documents on your person at all times,” an advisory stated.

Partha Satpathy, the Indian ambassador in Ukraine, on Thursday asked the stranded Indian nationals to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they were.

He said the Indian government was working on a mission mode to find a solution to this difficult situation.

Notably, Russian ground forces, on Thursday morning, ‘invaded’ Ukraine from several directions just minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced launch of a major “military operation”.