The Ukraine armed forces have shot down at least five Russian fighter planes, two helicopters and destroyed two tanks.

This was informed by Ukraine’s ambassador to India – Dr Igor Polikha.

He added: “2 tanks and several trucks have also been destroyed.”

The Russian fighter planes and helicopters were reportedly shot down at Luhansk in Donbas region of Ukraine.

“Some Russian attacks happened on outskirts of capital Kyiv. Some attacks happened deep inside Ukraine’s territory,” Dr Igor Polikha said.

“It is a case of blatant aggression which started at 5 in the morning. We have confirmed information that Ukrainian aerodromes, military air bases, military installations were attacked by Russian missile attacks,” Dr Igor Polikha said.

Notably, Russian ground forces, on Thursday morning, ‘invaded’ Ukraine from several directions just minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced launch of a major “military operation”.

Russian tanks, heavy military equipment and troops crossed the frontier in several northern regions of Ukraine, and also from the Moscow-annexed Crimea in the south.

“I have made the decision of a military operation,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an early morning televised announcement.

“The current events have nothing to do with a desire to infringe on the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainian people. They are connected with defending Russia from those who have taken Ukraine hostage and are trying to use it against our country,” Putin said.