Ukraine has ‘pleaded’ for India’s support, as Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion” of the country.

“We are pleading for India’s support. In case of aggression of totalitarian regime against democratic state, India should fully assume its global role,” Ambassador of Ukraine to India said.

He added: “I don’t know how many world leaders Putin may listen, to but status of Modi ji makes me hopeful that in case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over.”

“We are expecting for much more favourable attitude of the Indian government,” said Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India.

Also read: Amid Russia’s ‘invasion’ of Ukraine, Pakistan PM ‘excited’ to visit Moscow, US asks every responsible country to voice objection

Notably, Russian ground forces, on Thursday morning, ‘invaded’ Ukraine from several directions just minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced launch of a major “military operation”.

Russian tanks, heavy military equipment and troops crossed the frontier in several northern regions of Ukraine, and also from the Moscow-annexed Crimea in the south.

“I have made the decision of a military operation,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an early morning televised announcement.

“The current events have nothing to do with a desire to infringe on the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainian people. They are connected with defending Russia from those who have taken Ukraine hostage and are trying to use it against our country,” Putin said.

Also read: Russia announces military operation in Ukraine, missiles, blasts hit multiple cities

Watch the moment Russia's President Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine’s Donbas region, warning other nations of consequences if they interfere ??



? LIVE updates: https://t.co/e7XVFng5Gu pic.twitter.com/C1966pOHsX — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 24, 2022

Following the announcement by Putin, explosions could be heard in Ukraine’s capital – Kyiv and several other cities.

Also read: Russia-Ukraine crisis: At least 7 killed, 9 hurt by Russian shelling

Russia launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday – the biggest attack by one country against another in Europe since World War Two.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed world leaders to impose all possible sanctions, saying Putin wants to ‘destroy’ Ukraine.

LIVE: Ukrainians leave Kyiv after Russian forces begin a military operation in Ukraine https://t.co/IuUcMs1c2o — Reuters (@Reuters) February 24, 2022