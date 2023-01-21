London: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been issued a fixed penalty notice by Lancashire Police for not wearing a seat belt while filming a social media video.

The incident, which took place during a trip to northwest England, was noticed by other social media users who pointed out Sunak’s negligence.

Following an investigation, Lancashire Police issued Sunak with a penalty notice. Sunak has apologised for the “brief error of judgement” and accepted the fine.

Also Read: Peace-talk: Assam govt is in touch with ULFA (I) leadership, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

He will have to pay a fine of 50 Pounds.

This is the second penalty Sunak has received from the police, following a breach of Covid-19 lockdown rules last year.

Also Read: What lies behind inexplicable haste in delimitation of constituencies in Assam?

The incident has been term embarrassing for Sunak by many as he attempts to revive his party’s fortunes ahead of the 2025 election.

Labour lawmaker Cat Smith commented on the incident, thanking Lancashire Police for their work and reminding “everyone” that “no one is above the law.”