Lima: In a horrific incident, at least two firefighters were killed after a passenger plane hit a fire truck during take-off at Lima Airport in Peru.

No casualties were reported from the plane that had 102 passengers onboard.

The plane belong to the airline LATAM and was an Airbus A320.

The footage of the crash was caught by surveillance cameras as well as witnesses.

The plane could be seen at high speed making its way for the take and at the same time, the fire truck too entered the runway resulting in a collision.

#LATAM #airplanecrash update. Looks like the Lima Airport tower failed to control the traffic on the runway. Fire truck and airplane on runway. pic.twitter.com/FQOVo3mE6T — Dore (@Sharkpatrol32) November 18, 2022

Lima Airport Partners (LAP) following the incident said it “deeply regrets the loss of life of two members of the LAP Aeronautical Fire Brigade in the accident that occurred between a fire engine and the aircraft operating flight LA2213 from Lima to Juliaca.”

LAP added, “We are also investigating to determine the cause of the incident.”

The prosecutor’s office further said that an investigation into the “possible crimes of culpable homicide and culpable injuries” would also be carried.