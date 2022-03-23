The Taliban in Afghanistan has ‘re-opened’ schools across Afghanistan for girls till grade six.
However, the Taliban on Wednesday ordered shutting down of secondary girl schools in Kabul – the capital city of Afghanistan.
The closing down of secondary girls’ schools in Kabul came barely a day after the schools were reopened on Tuesday.
According to TOLO News in Afghanistan, schools reopened for girls of all ages in Herat city on Wednesday.
In Kabul, girls beyond grade 6 were not allowed to attend school on Wednesday, TOLO News reported.
It added that the education ministry of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is yet to take a final call on education for girls beyond grade 6.
Girls were banned from attending schools in Afghanistan after the Islamic outfit-sized power in August last year.
Universities recently reopened, with new gender segregation rules.