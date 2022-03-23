The Taliban in Afghanistan has ‘re-opened’ schools across Afghanistan for girls till grade six.

However, the Taliban on Wednesday ordered shutting down of secondary girl schools in Kabul – the capital city of Afghanistan.

The closing down of secondary girls’ schools in Kabul came barely a day after the schools were reopened on Tuesday.

“We just want to go to #school” says a young girl with tearful eyes after #Taliban reversed their decision to open secondary schools to girls.



“Is being a girl a sin?” she asks; a question that should make our heads hang in shame!pic.twitter.com/GTMnOHaHrP — Naveed Noormal | ???? ????? (@NaveedNoormal) March 23, 2022

According to TOLO News in Afghanistan, schools reopened for girls of all ages in Herat city on Wednesday.

In Kabul, girls beyond grade 6 were not allowed to attend school on Wednesday, TOLO News reported.

“We are girls from Afghanistan, we are human beings too. What is our guilt? Why we are not allowed to go school? It has been 186 since our schools are closed”.

Girls weeping behind their school gates as the Taliban announced once again that girls’ secondary schools are banned. pic.twitter.com/9e9ZbAQgBF — Sami Mahdi (@Samiullah_mahdi) March 23, 2022

It added that the education ministry of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is yet to take a final call on education for girls beyond grade 6.

Girls were banned from attending schools in Afghanistan after the Islamic outfit-sized power in August last year.

Universities recently reopened, with new gender segregation rules.