The Taliban in Afghanistan has ‘re-opened’ schools across Afghanistan for girls till grade six. 

However, the Taliban on Wednesday ordered shutting down of secondary girl schools in Kabul – the capital city of Afghanistan. 

The closing down of secondary girls’ schools in Kabul came barely a day after the schools were reopened on Tuesday. 

According to TOLO News in Afghanistan, schools reopened for girls of all ages in Herat city on Wednesday. 

Also read: Shut all madrassas in Tripura, demands BJP MLA

In Kabul, girls beyond grade 6 were not allowed to attend school on Wednesday, TOLO News reported. 

It added that the education ministry of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is yet to take a final call on education for girls beyond grade 6. 

Girls were banned from attending schools in Afghanistan after the Islamic outfit-sized power in August last year. 

Universities recently reopened, with new gender segregation rules. 

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: nenow24x7@gmail.com