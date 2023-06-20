GUWAHATI: In a bizarre coincidence, a submersible carrying five tourists in the area where the the so called invincible Titanic sank has gone missing on June 18. The search and rescue team has set off their operation by the US Coast Guard to trace the missing submarine craft.

According to the Coast Guard the vessel lost contact with the Canadian research ship MV Polar Prince during a dive about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Mass on the morning of June 18.

They further stated that they have deployed all available assets in order to locate the craft and rescue the people on board, as it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area.

The depth of the ocean where the submersible disappeared was about 13,000 feet.

The submersible is operated by OceanGate Expeditions, a company that offers tours of shipwrecks and underwater canyons.

The five people on board were on an expedition to view the Titanic wreckage, according to media reports.