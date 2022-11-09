Johannesburg: A man in South Africa’s Johannesburg was found guilty of 90 counts of rape including children as young as nine years old.

The man identified as Nkosinathi Phakathi, 38, used to target schoolgirls and forced children to watch him carry out rapes.

This continued for nine long years untill last year when he was arrested.

Lumka Mahanjana, a spokeswoman for the National Prosecuting Authority in a statement said, “He targeted his victims while they were going or coming back from school or work in the morning or evening … he targeted some in their own home.”

The man pretended to be an electrician claiming to have come to fix household appliances and when he got the chance, he would rape them.

He had even raped more than one person at a time and used to make the other one watch.

Most of the victims were children, the youngest was just nine years old and the oldest was 44.

He committed these crimes in and around Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

The crimes were reported between 2012 and 2021.

While he continued with his nine-year-old terror, he was arrested in March 2021 as he attempted to back to a victim’s house who had alerted the police.

While he attempted to run from the spot, he was shot in the leg by the police to stop him from escaping. His leg has been amputated since then.

Phakathi pleaded guilty to 148 charges and was then convicted of 90 counts of rape, four counts of compelled rape, three counts of compelling or causing a child to witness a sexual act, 43 counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault as well as four counts of theft.

His sentencing has been scheduled for December.