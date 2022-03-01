The second round of peace talks between the delegations from Ukraine and Russia is reported to be scheduled for Wednesday (March 2).

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz “about Russia’s shelling of residential neighborhoods in Ukrainian cities during peace talks”.

The first round of talks between the delegations of the two countries ended inconclusively.

The talks were held at near the Prypyat River along the Ukraine-Belarus border.

The first round of talks primarily focused on stopping the fighting.

Mykhailo Podoliak, a Ukrainian official, after the first round of talks said that Russia “unfortunately still has a non-objective understanding of the destruction it has caused.”

Ukraine, meanwhile, has been demanding an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine.

The second round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks is slated to be held amid massive build-up of Russian forces outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

A monstrous 64-kilometre-long convoy of the Russian armed forces has been noticed closing in on the capital of Ukraine – Kyiv.

The Russian military convoy is reported to be 25 to 30 kilometres away from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

“The Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress over the past 24 hours probably as a result of continuing logistical difficulties,” the British defence ministry said.

“It is clear that Vladimir Putin (Russian President) is prepared to use barbaric and indiscriminate tactics against innocent civilians,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a joint media briefing with Polish PM in Warsaw on Tuesday.

The Russian military convoy, which has reached the outskirts of Ukrainian capital Kyiv, comprises armoured vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and other logistical vehicles.