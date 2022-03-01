A monstrous 64-kilometre-long convoy of the Russian armed forces has been noticed closing in on the capital of Ukraine – Kyiv.

The Russian military convoy is reported to be 25 to 30 kilometres away from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

“The Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress over the past 24 hours probably as a result of continuing logistical difficulties,” the British defence ministry said.

“It is clear that Vladimir Putin (Russian President) is prepared to use barbaric and indiscriminate tactics against innocent civilians,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a joint media briefing with Polish PM in Warsaw on Tuesday.

The Russian military convoy, which has reached the outskirts of Ukrainian capital Kyiv, comprises armoured vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and other logistical vehicles.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has said that over 400 civilians have been killed or injured since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

Tuesday is the sixth day of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The Russian military has already started to pound Ukrainian cities with missile attacks targeting residential areas.