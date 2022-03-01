Russia has extensively bombarded the central square of Kharkiv – the second largest city of Ukraine.

This development was claimed by the governor of Kharkiv in Ukraine – Oleg Sinegubov on Tuesday.

Russian missile attacks hit residential areas and regional administration building in Kharkiv.

Tuesday is the sixth day of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

According to Ukrainian authorities Russia is believed to be resorting to grad shelling to bomb residential areas of Kharkiv.

Just now: Bomb hits Kharkiv’s Central square pic.twitter.com/wQHdb1m00d — Leonid Ragozin (@leonidragozin) March 1, 2022

“Putin now in total war with Ukraine,” said Kharkiv-based Maria Avdeeva, a Ukrainian security analyst.

Meanwhile, the Kharkiv emergency services has informed that missile strike hit Kharkiv’s Freedom Square the morning of Tuesday (March 1), damaging the Kharkiv Oblast administration building.

The Ukrainian authorities have further stated that six people sustained injuries in the missile strike targeting Kharkiv’s central square that includes one child.

According to latest reports, the Ukrainian armed and volunteer forces continue to put up brave resistance against the overwhelming, ‘barbaric’ and a much more powerful invading Russian forces.

The Russian onslaught on Monday night that continues on Tuesday, was on expected lines as Russia has seemed to grow frustrated after its plans for a quick victory in Ukraine were repelled.

A frustrated Russia has now switched to a new strategy of pummelling civilian areas in an attempt to demoralise Ukrainian resistance.