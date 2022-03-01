The United States is in discussions with India over the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

This was stated by the US state department on Tuesday.

“We have a very close relationship with India and have regular engagements with our Indian partners… So, at every level in multiple fora, we have had discussions about this,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Price was commenting on India’s decision to abstain from voting for a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution a second time since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Notably, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the UNSC met separately to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At the UNSC, India’s Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti stated that return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue is the only way to resolve the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

“India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities,” said TS Tirumurti.

However, Tirimurti added that India decided to abstain from voting for the UNSC resolution as India’s “evacuation efforts have been adversely impacted by the complex and uncertain situation at the border crossings”.

“Taking into consideration the totality of circumstances, we decided to abstain,” India’s Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti said.