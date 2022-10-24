LONDON: Indian-origin Rishi Sunak is now almost certain to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Rishi Sunak’s path to the 10 Downing Street has become almost clear after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the PM race.

“Sunak set for Number 10 as Boris pulls out,” stated a banner headline in The Times, London.

Notably, Boris Johnson led Great Britain in some of the most difficult times of the country and entire Europe.

Rishi Sunak also lauded Johnson for leading Britain impeccably through challenges that included Brexit, COVID-19 pandemic and also Ukraine crisis.

“Boris Johnson delivered Brexit and the great vaccine roll-out. He led our country through some of the toughest challenges we have ever faced, and then took on Putin and his barbaric war in Ukraine. We will always be grateful to him for that,” said Rishi Sunak.

In recent times, Britain saw one of the most absurd political theatrics in history.

If Rishi Sunak wins, he will be the third British prime minister in under three months.

Liz Truss lasted for barely 44 days before being forced to resign.

Rishi Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy.