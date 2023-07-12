Paris: Milan Kundera, one of the most eminent figures in European literature in recent times, has died at the age of 94 in Paris.

The acclaimed Czech author was best known for his influential 1984 novel, The Unbearable Lightness of Being.

Anna Mrazova, a spokesperson for the Milan Kundera Library in his hometown of Brno, Czech Republic, confirmed his demise, stating that he had succumbed to a prolonged illness.

Kundera, a towering figure in Czech literature, fled his home country in 1975 after facing severe criticism of Czechoslovakia’s communist regime. He sought refuge in France, where he resided for the remainder of his life.

Renowned for his poetic and satirical style, Kundera’s novels garnered widespread acclaim for their incisive observations on politics and everyday life. His literary contributions resonated with readers across the globe, transcending borders and generations.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala expressed his condolences, recognizing Kundera’s far-reaching impact. Fiala noted that Kundera’s works not only captivated readers but also encompassed significant essay writings.

Born in 1929 into a prominent Czech family, Kundera received musical training of advanced levels, owing to his father’s profession as a piano teacher and his connection with composer Janacek. He pursued his studies in Prague, eventually becoming a lecturer in world literature. Initially an ardent member, he joined the ruling Communist Party.

However, Kundera’s literary endeavours soon brought him political adversity. The publication of his first novel, The Joke, a dark comedy released in 1967, resulted in a ban on his writings within Czechoslovakia.

In 1970, Kundera’s support for the Prague Spring movement, a period of political liberalization curbed by the 1968 Soviet invasion, led to his expulsion from the Communist Party. Consequently, he faced dismissal from his teaching position, his novels were removed from public libraries, and the sale of his works was prohibited until the fall of the Communist government in 1989.

Before his immigration to France in 1975 alongside his wife Vera, Kundera briefly pursued a career as a jazz trumpeter. They first settled in Rennes before making Paris their home.

In 1981, two years after being stripped of his Czech nationality, Kundera acquired French citizenship and began writing in French.