NEW DELHI: Over 40 people have died and another 200 people sustained injuries in a suicide bombing at a political rally in Pakistan on Sunday (July 30).

The bombing took place at Bajaur district, bordering Afghanistan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

No terrorist outfit claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bombing took place when over 500 supporters of the conservative Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, a coalition partner in the government, were taking part in a meeting of the party.

According to Pakistani authorities, the bombing happened when the JUI-F leaders were addressing the gathering.

Maulana Ziaullah Jan, a key JUI-F leader of the Khar area, was killed in the blast.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi condemned the incident.