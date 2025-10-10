Guwahati: So US President Donald Trump’s ambition to win the coveted Nobel Peace Prize has turned out to be a damp squib.

Trump is disappointed as despite stopping so many wars, he has been given a raw deal.

Now who wins the Prize? Venezuela’s main opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, beats Trump to the finish.

Yes, Trump is crestfallen, so is the White House – The Oval Office remarked that the Nobel Committee placed politics over peace by awarding the coveted prize to Machado.

Machado, aka Venezuela’s Iron Lady for her efforts to espouse democratic rights, found her name in Time Magazine’s ‘The 100 Most Influential People of 2025’ list.

Also Read: Trump misses Nobel Peace Prize, Maria Corina Machado lucky enough

The White House Communication chief’s statement slams Barack Obama, claiming he received the award for “doing nothing” and for “destroying our country.” Trump further said that Obama was “not a good president.”

Briefing the reports, on Trump exemplified his own achievements in ushering in peace in Gaza and ending “eight wars,” but insisted he was not motivated by the pursuit of awards. He expressed frustration that Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize only months into his presidency.

While Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have openly advocated Trump get the Nobel Peace Prize, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the US President and welcomed his efforts to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Yet, Trump’s dreams have been shattered!