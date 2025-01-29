Musk assures SpaceX will bring back astronauts, NASA sees no urgency

Washington: Elon Musk has announced that SpaceX will bring back two NASA astronauts stranded on the ISS due to Boeing’s Starliner issues. His comments on X suggested the Biden administration had “left them there too long,” sparking political debate.

Astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams, originally set to return after 10 days in June 2024, have remained in orbit due to Starliner’s propulsion issues.

NASA extended their stay for safety and crew rotation reasons.

Former President Donald Trump called the delay “abandonment,” prompting Musk to confirm SpaceX’s readiness to bring them home. However, NASA clarified the astronauts were never in danger.

Two seats on a Crew Dragon capsule have been reserved since September 2024, with their return scheduled for March 2025 alongside the Crew 9 mission.

NASA argues an early return could disrupt ISS operations and delay Crew 10’s arrival due to logistical constraints. While Musk hints at urgency, NASA insists the return remains on track with no immediate changes needed.