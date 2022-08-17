Washington: Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the failed deal on Twitter, made another tweet leaving followers confused saying that he is going to “buy” Manchester United.

Before the tweet announcing his bid to buy the English football club, he tweeted, “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party.”

Right after this, he made another tweet saying, “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”

This left a lot of confusion among the followers and fans of Manchester.

People were trying to figure out if he was serious or was just joking.

To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2022

Many were left confused and asked him if he was serious on the matter.

However, he later clarified that he was just referring to an old joke.

No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

He ended the joke with, “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”

He also added, “Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.”