Guwahati: Figures from the United Nations have revealed that more than 200 people were killed in gang violence in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince within 10 days.

As per the report, of these people killed, half were residents and did not even have any connections with the gangs.

These gangs are fighting to take control of the Cité Soleil neighbourhood.

As the gang wars continue, the locals are now reported to have been running out of food as well as water as the supply chain has been disrupted due to the ongoing situation.

Also Read: Assam: Former minister Ardhendu Kumar Dey passes away at 81

It may be mentioned that after President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated last year, gang violence had seen a drastic rise and it increased more with the two criminal alliances, known as G9 and G-Pèp going into a battle.

The UN report said that between July 8 to July 17 at least 209 people were reported to have been killed in the gang wars.

Also Read: Assam: Chain snatchers on a bike rob woman of Rs 2 lakh in Bajali

Of the 209 people, 114 were gang members.

Apart from these, 254 people sustained severe wounds due to gunshots.

Half the people affected by the wars are not even linked to the gangs in anyway.