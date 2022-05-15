New Delhi: A Pablo Picasso painting that was said to be missing was recently spotted at the home of the Philippines’ former first lady, Imelda Marcos.

The painting was as she celebrated her son’s presidential victory.

The painting named Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI) which may also be a replica was spotted during a news coverage by a local TV station.

Also Read: Assam: Minister Sanjoy Kishan seeks apology from ULFA-I

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr became the country’s next president in a landslide victory.

The painting was seen in one of the clippings as Imelda Marcos, the widow of late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos hugged her son.

Also Read: Assam Floods: Three dead in Dima Hasao, 24,681 people affected across state

The long-lost masterpiece by Picasso was hanging on a wall behind them but it is still unclear if the painting is genuine or just a replica.