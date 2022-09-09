Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in Great Britain’s history, had passed away on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral in Scotland.

She was 96-years-old at the time she breathed her last.

Queen Elizabeth was suffering from health issues since October last year, which had left her unable to walk or stand.

Keeping up with centuries of traditions and protocols, Charles – the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth – succeeded as the King of Great Britain immediately after the Queen’s demise.

Elizabeth was born in 1926, eight years after the end of the first World War.

She inherited the British throne at age 25 in 1952.

LIFE OF QUEEN ELIZABETH IN PHOTOS:

Princess Elizabeth sleeping in 1926, with her father and her mother Elizabeth. Credit: The New York Times

At King’s Cross station in London in 1929. Credit: The New York Times

Photo taken in 1936. Credit: The New York Times

Greeting officers and cadets in 1943. Elizabeth was honorary colonel of the Grenadier Guards. Credit: The New York Times

Learning basic car maintenance in the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1946. Credit: The New York Times

At her desk in Buckingham Palace in 1946. Credit: The New York Times

With Philip at Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in 1947. Credit: The New York Times

Princess Elizabeth with Prince Philip and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House in 1951. Credit: The New York Times

Elizabeth’s coronation in June 1953. Credit: The New York Times

A motorcade taking the queen along Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House in Washington in 1957. Credit: The New York Times

Speaking in the United Nations General Assembly in New York in 1957. Credit: The New York Times

Riding an elephant after a tiger hunt, part of a royal tour of Nepal, in February 1961. Credit: The New York Times

Riding with US President Ronald Reagan at Windsor Castle in 1982. Credit: The New York Times

The royal family at Buckingham Palace in 1972. Credit: The New York Times

Visiting the Terracotta Army on a state visit to China in Xi’an in 1986. Credit: The New York Times

Visiting the Great Wall of China with Prince Philip in 1986. Credit: The New York Times

At a polo match in Windsor with Diana in 1982. Credit: The New York Times

Riding with President Nelson Mandela of South Africa in 1996. Credit: The New York Times

Smiling at her grandson Prince Harry, second from right, as she inspects soldiers at the Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy in 2006. Credit: The New York Times

With Prince Philip, waving to guests attending celebrations for her 90th birthday in London in 2016. Credit: The New York Times

Greeting President Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, on their arrival at Windsor Castle last year. Credit: The New York Times

At the funeral of Prince Philip, who died last year at 99. Credit: The New York Times

Last photo of Queen Elizabeth II taken before her demise.