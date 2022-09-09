Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in Great Britain’s history, had passed away on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral in Scotland.
She was 96-years-old at the time she breathed her last.
Queen Elizabeth was suffering from health issues since October last year, which had left her unable to walk or stand.
Keeping up with centuries of traditions and protocols, Charles – the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth – succeeded as the King of Great Britain immediately after the Queen’s demise.
Elizabeth was born in 1926, eight years after the end of the first World War.
She inherited the British throne at age 25 in 1952.
LIFE OF QUEEN ELIZABETH IN PHOTOS:
