Rome: Mario Draghi, Italian Prime Minister handed in his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday.

He submitted his resignation to the President, who asked him to remain in office in a caretaker capacity.

However, there was no official confirmation if the president would move to dissolve the parliament or if there would be a call for early elections.

Also Read: Assam: Barshashree Buragohain granted bail

The move by Draghi has said to be opening an early election that might take place in October.

It may be mentioned that the government in Italy crumbled on Wednesday as three of Draghi’s main partners snubbed a confidence vote he had called to try to end divisions and renew their fractious alliance.

Also Read: Assam: ‘Acharya’ Pankaj Pathak Arrested from Barpeta

“In the light of the vote taken by the Senate last night … I am on my way to the president of the republic to inform him of my intentions,” Draghi told the lower house of parliament.