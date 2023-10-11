TEL AVIV: Is Israel resorting to the use of white phosphorus bombs for its military operations in Gaza and south Lebanon?

Several videos and photos have started to emerge on social media platforms alleging the use of white phosphorus bombs by Israel.

Notably, white phosphorus bomb is an internationally-prohibited weapon.

According to allegations, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) has been dropping this banned weapon in densely populated areas in Gaza Strip and south Lebanon.

The Israeli authorities have claimed that the military is targeting Hamas strongholds in Gaza and Hezbollah bases in south Lebanon.

However, reports have emerged that these illegal white phosphorus bombs that Israel is allegedly using, has been hitting civilian population in Gaza and Lebanon.

Notably, Hamas-governed Gaza Strip is one of the most crowded places in the world.

What Is White Phosphorous?

White phosphorus is a waxy, yellowish-to-clear chemical with a pungent, garlic-like odour.

It is a highly combustible chemical that burns quickly when exposed to air.

This chemical reaction produces intense heat (about 815 degrees Celsius), light, and thick white smoke.

Bombs made out of this chemical, with the aim of inflicting damage on enemy, has been deemed to be illegal and internationally-prohibited.

White phosphorus bombs are more like ‘wildfire’ that viewers saw in the all-time hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.

In 1972, the United Nations general assembly (UNGA) had passed a resolution calling incendiary weapons a “category of arms viewed with horror”.

In 1980, the world agreed to ban use of weapons that cause too much pain or harm to civilians.

Protocol III of this agreement restricts the use of weapons that set things on fire.

Notably, this is not the first time that Israel has been accused of using a banned weapon.

Earlier, Israel, after many denials, had admitted to “using munition containing white phosphorus” during its 2008-09 offensive on Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ASSAULT ON GAZA

Israel continued to pound the Gaza Strip with heavy bombardment on Tuesday (October 10) that killed around 800 people (Palestinians) thus far.

A major humanitarian crisis looms large over Hamas-controlled Gaza, with Israel announcing cutting off food and water supply to the region.

With Gaza under “complete siege”, Israel, on Monday (October 09), announced that electricity, food, fuel and water supply to the region would be cut off.

Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant said that the Israeli military would cut electricity and block entry of food, water and fuel into Gaza.

“No electricity, no food, no water, no gas – it’s all closed,” the Israeli defence minister said, adding that “we are fighting animals and are acting accordingly”.

The Israeli authorities’ decision would adversely impact around 2.3 million people, including children, in Gaza.

It may be mentioned here that around 80 percent of the total 2.3 million people residing in Gaza, depend mainly on humanitarian aid.

Since Saturday (October 07) – the day Hamas militia launched terrorist attack on Israel – the Israeli authorities have blocked entry of food and medicine into Gaza.

Meanwhile, the actions of Israel launching air and missile strikes on Gaza that also affected the civilian population and decision to stop food and water supply to the region, has raised concerns in the United Nations (UN).

With Israel vowing to reduce Hamas sites in Gaza to ‘rubble’, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said that military operations “must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law”.