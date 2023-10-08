NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will sit for a key meeting on Sunday (October 08) over the Israel-Palestine war.

It may be mentioned here that Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an unprecedented and surprise attack out of Gaza that stunned Israel on Saturday (October 07).

The fighting between the Hamas militants and Israeli forces that began on Saturday (October 07) has already left hundreds of civilians on both sides dead.

Backed by a barrage of rockets, Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, reported AP.

Meanwhile, a stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price”.

At least 250 people were killed and 1500 wounded in the deadliest attack by Hamas on Israel in decades.

Hamas fighters also took an unknown number of civilians and soldiers captive in Gaza.

Meanwhile, office of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel will stop supplying electricity, fuel and goods to Gaza.

Hamas has stated that its offensive against Israel is a retaliation to alleged ‘discretion’ of Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem nu Israeli authorities.