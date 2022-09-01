While the latest Apple iPhone 14 is all set to be on the shelves from September 7, a first-generation Apple iPhone from 2007 was auctioned for $35,000 (roughly Rs 28 lakh) in the United States.

As per reports, the iPhone (8GB) which was seal packed was sold for $35,414 at the auction.

The auction was held by RR Auction which informed that the sold iPhone box features a life-size image of the iPhone with 12 icons on the screen.

The device was up for auction as part of RR Auction’s curated “Apple, Jobs, and Computer Hardware” auction.

The auction also featured more than 70 items up for bid and closed on August 18.

Apart from the iPhone, a first-generation original Apple iPod (5GB) was also sold for $25,000.

The iPhone or the iPhone 1 is the first iPhone model and the first smartphone designed and marketed by Apple Inc.

It was officially announced on January 9, 2007, and was released in the United States on June 29, 2007.