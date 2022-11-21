Jakarta: The death toll due to the earthquake that hit Indonesia earlier on Monday has reached 56.

Earlier it was reported that at least 46 people were killed and hundreds were left injured after the earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Indonesia’s Cianjur in West Java.

The earthquake was reported at a shallow depth of 10km (6 miles), according to US Geological Survey data.

As per reports, the tremors were felt around 100 km away in Jakarta as well.

People living in multistorey buildings were evacuated as soon as the quake hit the country.

A possible aftershock is also being predicted and while at least 56 people were reported killed, officials have said that the death toll may rise further.

Around 700 people have been injured in the quake and people have been advised to remain alert for the aftershocks.