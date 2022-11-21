Jakarta: More than 40 people were killed and hundreds were left injured after an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Indonesia’s Cianjur in West Java.

The earthquake was reported at a shallow depth of 10km (6 miles), according to US Geological Survey data.

As per reports, the tremors were felt around 100 km away in Jakarta as well.

People living in multistorey buildings were evacuated as soon as the quake hit the country.

A possible aftershock is also being predicted and while at least 40 people were reported killed, officials have said that the death toll may rise further.

The latest reports have suggested that the death toll stands at 46 but operations to prevent further deaths or injuries are still on.

Around 700 people have been injured in the quake and people have been advised to remain alert for the aftershocks.