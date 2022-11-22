CIANJUR: The death toll due to the earthquake in Indonesia has risen to 268 on Tuesday.

Search operations for survivors are underway in the rubbles as relatives buried their loved ones.

The epicentre of the 5.6-magnitude earthquake on Monday was near the town of Cianjur in Indonesia’s main island of Java.

Most of the victims were killed, hundreds were injured and dozens feared trapped as buildings collapsed and landslides were triggered, AFP reported.

At least 151 people are still missing and over 1000 people have been injured, said 268, Suharyanto, the head of Indonesia’s national disaster mitigation agency, or BNPB.

“The focus is still on the search and evacuation of victims. That’s the priority,” he said.

“When the emergency response ends, hopefully everyone has been found.”